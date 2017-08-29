Aquinnah: The summer’s final days

Well, my friends, we made it. Today is the last day of August, and after Monday we will go back to mostly normal nonsummer life. Hopefully there will still be some glorious beach days, there will definitely be a fishing derby, and some time to catch up with friends. Island schools start on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Good luck to everyone (teachers and students alike) going back or just starting out. And congratulations to everyone else for making it through another summer on Martha’s Vineyard.

At the library, this week: Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. This Thursday at 5 pm is the last talk of the Summer Lecture Series: Susan Wilson will talk about her book “Two Good Dogs.” On Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm, kids can come in and make a craft. The Afterschool Club starts back up this Tuesday at 4 pm.

At the Aquinnah Cultural Center this week, stop in for a museum tour Thursday through Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm. There is a whaling exhibit up that includes a captain’s log book from 1840 to 1842. You can also see “The Maine Ingredient,” an exhibit of Penobscot root club art and Passamaquoddy birchbark art. “Our Story: 400 Years of Wampanoag History” will be up through Sept. 16. This exhibit describes little-known early 17th century history that dispels and replaces “the Pilgrims and Their Indian Friends” stereotypes. Please make time to see this historically accurate and informative exhibit while it is still here. For more information on all exhibits, programs, and events, please contact the ACC at 508-645-7900 or email them at aquinnahcc@gmail.com. Regular museum admission is $5 adults, $3 seniors and children 12 and under.

Joan LeLacheur will host an open studio on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 11 am to 5 pm. She will be selling her wampum jewelry made from quahog, conch, abalone, and mussel shell in traditional and contemporary designs. You can make something personal from handmade beads and charms. There will also be beautiful art cards by Susan Shea. Joanie’s studio is at 42 Old South Rd. in Aquinnah. You can also schedule an appointment with Joanie by calling 508-645-9954 or emailing her at joanlela57@gmail.com.

The Yard will present the fourth annual A.R.T. on the Vine (Artists Rising Together on the Vineyard) this weekend, August 31 and Sept. 1. Performances will be at 7 pm, and will include Island poets and musicians: Nate Luce, Jesse Keller Jason, Chloe Jones, Dance the Yard, Emma Young, Colleen Daly, Harry Ricciardi, and Nina Violet. Aquinnah’s own Arlen and Lexie Roth will perform on Sept. 1 at 7 pm; they will bring their blend of Americana, pop, blues, and country originals and covers.

The growing population of Island-based dance artists will strut their stuff, featuring work by Abby Bender and Caitlin Cook to Dance the Yard and LanDforms (Leah Crosby and Danielle Doell).

The program represents the Yard’s acknowledgment of (and thanks for) the role of its “neighbor artists” in providing rich collaborations throughout the year. The A.R.T. on the Vine celebration will be an intimate evening with Island artists of all colors at the Yard. Musicians, dancers, poets, actors, choreographers, and any other performing artists are invited to perform. For a full schedule of the weekend’s events and to purchase tickets, go to dancetheyard.org. This week also marks the last week of morning dance classes at the Yard, and yoga at the Yard. The last dance class will be on Sept. 1, and the last yoga class will be held on Sept. 3.

If you like running, competing, and sweating, you should participate in the fifth annual Gay Head 10K on Sunday, Oct. 1. You can enjoy the beauty of fall in Aquinnah while suffering and supporting the restoration of the recently relocated Gay Head Lighthouse. Registration is now open, and is limited to 500 runners. Visit the race website: runsignup.com/Race/MA/Aquinnah/gayhead10k.

I thought this could be a useful series for all the people who are suffering from chronic Lyme and other conditions on the Island: The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health (MVPH) will host “My Life, My Health — Become a Health-Self-Manager for Chronic or Multiple Conditions,” a free six-session series. If you have a chronic health condition, or are a caregiver for someone who has a chronic health condition such as arthritis, heart disease, cancer, high blood pressure, asthma, depression, or pain, you will become empowered by participating in this series. “My Life, My Health” is proven program designed to give participants the knowledge and skills needed to take a more active role in their own health or that of the people they’re caring for. The series starts Sept. 7, from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Call or email to preregister, and for the exact location, at 508-627-5797, ext. 114, or infoMVPH@ihimv.org.