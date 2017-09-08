Vineyarder’s second home likely destroyed by Irma

She’s hoping to rally trades people to go to St. John to help rebuild.

Nancy Polucci is pretty sure the two-bedroom cottage she owns on St. John has been decimated by Hurricane Irma, the monster storm that pummeled the Caribbean over the past several days and is now headed toward Florida.

“You just don’t know until you get there and see what it looks like,” said the West Tisbury resident, who has served as a volunteer on the Chilmark Fire Department. “It’s a wooden house, so I doubt it survived.”

The house, which she calls it the Honeymoon Hikers Cottage on the Vacation Rentals By Owner website, is on the Coral Bay side of the island and overlooks Hurricane Hole. She spends six months a year there and has been going there for 28 years, typically leaving Martha’s Vineyard by mid-September to go to her other island paradise.

Ms. Polucci said the devastation has given her the idea of trying to find a way to help the people of her second home. She said she’s willing to provide her land for Vineyard tradesmen — electricians, plumbers, carpenters — to set up tents for temporary housing to help rebuild St. John.

“There’s a lot of money there,” she said. “People will be looking for people to help them rebuild.”

Firefighters and other first responders are also welcome to use the property, she said. Early indications are the airport won’t be open for more than a week, Ms. Polucci said.

If anyone is interested in taking Ms. Polucci up on her offer, she can provide information on ways to get the island once things are up and running again.

“I’m looking for people who are strong, young, and able to rough it,” she said. “It’s a couple of weeks away. The place is devastated.”

Anyone interested in more information should reach out to her by email at usvinancy@gmail.com.