Oak Bluffs: My hummingbird feeder

With very little on television these days that will actually prove to be relaxing to watch, I have found the most peaceful, relaxing occupation ever right in my front yard. My new hummingbird feeder has provided entertainment for all of us from the moment it was put up. Those amazing birds fanning their wings in midflight and while sipping up their drink are astonishing. And every once in a while they will put on a dance as two of them whiz by side by side close to me while I sit quietly on a chair on the porch.

This Saturday will provide activities for everyone, as once again it is Tivoli Day in Oak Bluffs.

The George Tankard Jr. Memorial NAACP races start at Summercamp, the former Wesley House. It is a TAC-certified race around East Chop, with the one-mile Fun Run starting at 10:30 am, and the 5K run/walk at 11 am. For more info call Carrie at 508-693-2797 or email tankard@comcast.net.

Don’t forget the Jena’s Ring Challenge, to be held at the Flying Horses. Show your skills and see who will be the champion at catching the most rings at this annual fundraiser to support the Jena Pothier Flying Horses Scholarship Fund. Enter one of four divisions: mini juniors, up to 8; juniors, 9-15; adult, 16-plus; or professionals, any age, you know who you are. Entry fee of $10 at the door, or preregister at their Tivoli table. All entrants receive a commemorative brass ring.

Featherstone Center for the Arts in Oak Bluffs will celebrate Classical Music Month with a new show, “Moz-ART: Art Inspired by Music.” Opening reception will be on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 6 pm. The show runs through Oct. 4.

Our library continues with many interesting programs. On Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 pm, Nat Benjamin will give a presentation about his sail to Haiti aboard Charlotte, a 50-foot schooner which was built at Gannon and Benjamin Marine Railway. Attendees are encouraged to come with questions about both wooden boatbuilding and sailing.

For the kids on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 10:30 am, graphic artist David Cundy reads from and talks about his new picture book, “Animals Spell Love.”

Family Night at the Library is Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 pm. Dress in PJs and come to the library for bedtime stories. Bring a stuffy if you wish. Especially suited for school-age kids and their families.

Crafty Storytime every Wednesday in September at 10:30 am. Songs, stories and a craft to celebrate Maritime Month. Best for ages 3 and up.

Here’s a heads-up for National Fossil Day at the library from 4 to 7:45 pm, on Thursday, Oct. 12. Save the date; more info will be coming.

Congratulations to Oak Bluffs’ new animal control officer, Patty Grant. She responded to my call for assistance in a prompt and caring manner. I think we are most fortunate to have her working for our town.

There will be a fundraising concert at the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury on Sunday Sept. 24, at 3 pm – “From Opera to Broadway.” There will be arias and duets by Mozart, Verdi, and Donizetti, as well as some Broadway favorites – think “South Pacific” and “Oklahoma!” There will be a reception following the performance. The suggested donation is $15, and all proceeds will benefit the continuing work of the church in our Island community.

We send birthday smiles to Florence BenDavid on the 15th, Rick Kelley on Sept. 16, Patti Moreis, Natasha Huffam, Kathy Burton, and Vani Personi on the 17th, Michael Combra the next day, Ronnie Klein on Sept. 19, Corey and Amber Medeiros on the 20th, and everyone’s friend, Ruth Metell, on the 21st.

Enjoy your week. Peace.