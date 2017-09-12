Tisbury: Jena Pothier Flying Horses Scholarship Fund.

Heard on Main Street: America needs an oil change.

We may be paying more for gas right now, but at least we can get it when we need it. Do you remember those days of long lines, sometimes ending in disappointment?

Don’t forget Jena’s Ring Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Flying Horses. Show your skills and see who will catch the most rings at this annual fundraiser to benefit the Jena Pothier Flying Horses Scholarship Fund. There are four divisions: mini-junior, up to 8 years; junior, age 9 to 15, adult, age 16 and up, or professional (you know who you are). Entry fee is $10 at the door, or preregister at the Tivoli Day table. All entrants receive a commemorative brass ring.

Nat Benjamin of Gannon & Benjamin will tell you about his sail to Haiti aboard Charlotte, a 50-foot schooner he built. He’ll also answer questions about sailing and boat building at the Oak Bluffs library on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 8 pm.

Abstract paintings by Margaret Emerson are on display this month on the lower level of the Vineyard Haven library. A highlight of this show hangs in the stairwell, titled “Hillary’s Glass Ceiling, Ready, but Never Dropped at the Javits Center — Election Night, 2016.” It includes pieces of the actual “glass ceiling” planned for the Clinton election party. These pieces came from one who worked on the campaign and helped with the cleanup of the party that never happened.

Everyone here either knows someone who hopes his winter home is still standing in Florida or others with relatives who couldn’t leave the path of what was expected to be the worst hurricane in our history. An Islander commented that we live on an Island, but we almost feel guilty when we hope a hurricane doesn’t turn our way.

One of my favorite plays, “Driving Miss Daisy,” runs Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 pm at the Vineyard Playhouse through Oct. 7. Did you know that the playhouse offers a discount to Island residents? Bring proof, and stop by the box office on Church Street to get a ticket.

Don’t forget the Living Local Harvest Festival at the Ag Hall on Saturday, Sept. 23, with educational programs, fresh local food, and live music all day. There will also be lots of pumpkins and games.

“Music from Opera to Broadway” is offered Sunday, Sept. 24, at 3 pm at the West Tisbury Congregational Church. There will be Mozart and Verdi arias and duets, as well as Broadway favorites from “South Pacific” and “Oklahoma.” The suggested donation is $15, which will benefit the continuing work of the church in the Island community.

Speaking of opera: The Martha’s Vineyard Film Society, beginning this October, plans to show the Metropolitan Opera’s 2017-18 season of 10 high-definition LIVE cinema simulcasts. Season passes for all 10 performances of “The MET: Live in HD” are now available, as are the mini-season passes for any five.

Museum Day Live! is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian Magazine. Museums across the country give free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day Live ticket. Print out your ticket at smithsonianmag.com/museumday to visit the Martha’s Vineyard Museum for free all day on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 to 5.

Bow Van Riper is the librarian for the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. He has also taught history. In view of the terrible events around the removal of certain statues commemorating the Confederacy, he spoke about our own Civil War monument and what it means. You can see this thoughtful talk about the statue in Oak Bluffs. Bow shares some good history, ending with some well-considered commentary on what it means in today’s world; you can see it at bit.ly/vanripermonument.

Heard on Main Street: Don’t go to bed angry; stay up.