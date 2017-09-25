Robert Charles Deitrich

Robert (“Bob”) Charles Deitrich, 90, of Chilmark, peacefully died in his home on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.

Born Oct. 29, 1926, in Johnstown, Pa., Robert grew up in Rahway, N.J., and lived in Park Ridge, N.J., before retiring to Chilmark in 1986. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Polana and USS Providence during World War II, earning several medals, including the American Theatre, Victory, and Asiatic-Pacific Medals. After the war, Robert attended secondary school, where he learned the trades of air conditioning, heating, electric, and welding. He worked as a senior laboratory technician for the Linde Division of Union Carbide Corp. for 30 years in Newark, N.J., and Tarrytown, N.Y. He was a member of the Chilmark Community Church.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Charles A. Deitrich, his mother, Elva Berkebile Deitrich, and his sister, Jean Beckhusen. Robert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret “Ann” (née Kammerer). He was the devoted father of Charles Deitrich (Cathy) of Newburgh, N.Y., and Rebecca Overgaard of Park Ridge, N.J.; the loving grandfather of Alexandra Overgaard Nunez (Sergio) of Middletown, Del., and Emily Overgaard of Park Ridge, N.J.; great-grandfather to Julian and Angelina Nunez; and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Chilmark Community Church on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 11 am. Interment at Abel’s Hill Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, P.O. Box 1477, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557 would be appreciated.