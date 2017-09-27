Matthew Green named head of school, Falmouth Academy

Falmouth Academy has named Matthew Green as the next head of school, starting in the 2018-19 school year. According to a press release, Mr. Green is a seasoned educator and administrator. He is serving his ninth year as head of the Upper School at the Haverford School in Haverford, Pa. After spending his childhood on various independent school campuses, he went on to earn his B.A. in English from Tufts University, and his master’s from the Harvard University Graduate School of Education. Prior to Haverford, Mr. Green spent 10 years as a middle school teacher and administrator at Fessenden School in Newton, and eight years at Pomfret School, where, in addition to his duties as teacher, coach, and dorm parent, Mr. Green was the academic dean.

According to the release, Mr. Green is thrilled to be joining the Falmouth Academy community. He says he was drawn to “the clarity and simplicity of Falmouth Academy’s mission, its belief in the power of close teacher-student relationships, its noble goal of graduating students who care for their environment and community, and its long-standing commitment to the written and spoken word.” He adds that “excellence abounds in so many areas, but what truly impressed me was the higher bar the faculty seemed to set for themselves; they measure success not only by the destinations their students reach, but also by the distance each has traveled.”