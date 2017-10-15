Protest of Eversource spraying draws crowd

1 of 3

Approximately 50 Islanders gathered before the Eversource facility on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road in Oak Bluffs Sunday afternoon to protest the utility’s continued use of herbicides along its Island electrical corridors.

Passing motorists honked support at homemade signs reading: “Say no to Rodeo,” “Wack — don’t spray,” “Exterminate glyphosate, “Save our water supply,” “Goats eat brush,” among them.

At one point, a returning Eversource boom truck pulled past the protesters into facility parking area and the signs turned to follow it like a radar dish tracking a plane. Tisbury selectman Tristan Israel was among the protesters, while state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, drove in for a brief appearance.

Clarissa and Keith Crossland of Frosty Hollow Farm in Oak Bluffs came with their infant son Hezekiah despite Eversource assurances that there would be no spraying under the powerlines alongside their property this year.

Ms. Crossland said Eversource is damaging the Island’s water system wherever they spray. Furthermore she and her husband are still fuming from heavy-handed tree cutting recently done at their farm by an off-Island Eversource contractor.

“They completely devastated our property,” Ms. Crossland said.

Eversource said it would cut a 20-foot wide path under the powerlines, Ms. Crossland said. Instead it cut one “at least 50-feet wide.” They also left a mess behind she said. Eversource offered no compensation but told her they may plant some lilacs in the clear cut zone. Wendy Oliver, proprietor of Frost Hollow Orchids, and Ms. Crossland’s aunt calls Eversource daily, she said, but hasn’t gotten anywhere.