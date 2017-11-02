REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: Oct. 23 – 27, 2017

Aquinnah

Oct. 27, Robert P. Maloney, trustee of Brier Patch Nominee Trust, sold a lot on Brier Path to Walter G. and Clara F. Ricciardi for $250,000.

Chilmark

Oct. 23, Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank, as trustee of the Stephanie G. Jette 1998 Trust, and Ronald J. Rose, individually, sold 199 State Rd. to Thomas and Amy MacIsaac for $1,599,000.

Oct. 23, Peter G. Leahy sold a 50% interest in 3 Tennis Lane to Douglas M. West and Irene E. Ziebarth, trustees of the Douglas M. West 2017 Trust, and 50% interest to Irene E. Ziebarth and Douglas M. West, trustees of the Irene E. Ziebarth 2017 Trust, for $2,175,000.

Oct. 27, Susan K. and Alan S. Parkes sold a lot on Blue Barque Rd. to Frank M. Fenner, Jr. and Merrily B. Fenner for $250,000.

Oct. 27, Paulette B. Potter, being married to Richard Potter, individually, and as Personal Representative of the estate of Sue Bruce, and Timothy Bruce, individually, sold 76 Menemsha Inn Rd. to 76 Menemsha Inn Road LLC for $1,825,000.

Edgartown

Oct. 27, Robert W. Butcher and Joy E. Thoma sold 6 Mockingbird Drive to Jeffrey C. Broderick and Theresa Broderick for $810,000.

Oct. 27, Butterwood Properties Inc. sold 15 Myober Lane to C. Martin Harris and Susan Carol Hill Harris for $1,550,000.

Gosnold

Oct. 24, Betty C. Tilton, trustee of Charles Wilder Tilton Jr. Revocable Living Trust, sold 24 Broadway to Casey Lynn Jacox and Carrie Jane Jacox for $795,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 27, Samuel C. Hamilton sold 9 Pennacook Ave. to Damon P. and Katushka M. Hart for $540,000.

Oct. 27, Reeve Kelsey Biggers, Jr. and Martha Cargill Biggers sold 26 Greenleaf Ave. to OB Perch LLC for $2,200,000.

Oct. 27, Michael C. Westermeyer individually and as Personal Representative of the estate of Judith B. Bennett, and Brian P. Bennett, Personal Representative of the estate of John J. Bennett, sold Unit 15, 27 Island Rd. to Edward C. and Linda A. Slesinski for $63,000.

Tisbury

Oct. 23, Douglas R. Gordon sold 30 Speed Andrew Way and 40 Dominic Rd. to Amandine S. Hall and Louis J. Hall, Jr. for $990,000.

Oct. 27, Fred G. Lapiana, 3rd and Jill L. Lapiana sold 113 Greenwood Ave. to Michele Jones for $395,000.

Oct. 27, Andrew F. Upton and Howard M. Endelman sold 186 Franklin Terrace to Marta M. Alves for $550,000.

Oct. 27, Gloria E. Fontes, f/k/a Gloria E. Mendez, individually and as trustee for 175 Midland Avenue Realty Trust, sold 175 Midland Ave. to Jermaine J. Mendez for $250,000.

Oct. 27, Whaletails LP sold 849 Main St. to Vacation Property LLC for $9,475,000.

West Tisbury

Oct. 26, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Accredit Loans, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, series 2006-QS18, sold 25 Otis Bassett Rd. to Stamatos Family Properties LLC, as trustees of the Otis Bassett Road Realty Trust of 619 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA for $480,000.

Oct. 27, Robert L. Savary sold 18 Stoney Hill Lane to Katherine Ferrucci and Georgio Caramanna for $285,000.