Good reads from the Rock

Books connected to Martha’s Vineyard make a great holiday gift. We’ve compiled a list of books that The Times wrote about this year. Whether it’s a mystery, a memoir, a historical book, sci-fi, or kid-friendly, you’ll find something to suit everyone on your list. Check with local booksellers for availability.
“Deadfall,” Linda Fairstein
Dutton, 400 pages
Prosecutor Alexandra Cooper hunts a killer in New York’s urban jungle.
“What Would Henry Do?: Essays for the 21st Century,” edited by Thoreau Farm Trust
CreateSpace, 182 pages
If Henry David Thoreau were alive today, what would he think, what would he say, what would he do? Essayists weigh in with their answers.
“To the New Owners — A Martha”s Vineyard Memoir,” Madeleine Blais
Atlantic Monthly Press, 272 pages
An evocative memoir about a beloved family home, and the Vineyard.
“My Soul Looks Back: A Memoir” Jessica Harris
Scribner, 272 pages
Awardwinning writer recalls a lost era: the New York City of her youth, and her circle of friends, including Maya Angelou and James Baldwin.
“The Language of Angels: A Story About the Reinvention of Hebrew,” Richard Michelson,
illustrated by Karla Gudeon
Charlesbridge, 32 pages
Children’s book goes back in time to 1885, when Hebrew was in danger of being lost. A father and son help keep the ancient language alive.
“Would Everybody Please Stop? Reflections on Life and Other Bad Ideas,” Jenny Allen
Sarah Crichton Books, 240 pages
A collection of essays and humor pieces based on everyday challenges, like why do people say, “It is what it is,” and other recurring conundrums.
“Martha’s Vineyard — To Everything There Is a Season,” Peter Simon
Simon Press, 276 pages
The coffee table book contains more than 700 photographs that cover Island life through the seasons. It highlights favorite landscapes, annual events, and Island faces.
“The Wellness Project: A Hedonist’s Guide to Making Healthier Choices,” Phoebe Lapine
Pam Krauss/Avery, 384 pages
For those battling autoimmune disease or thyroid conditions — or just seeking healthy life balance — the voice behind the popular blog Feed Me Phoebe shares her yearlong investigation of what truly made her well.
“I See You Made an Effort,” Annabelle Gurwitch
Blue Rider Press, 256 pages
Actress and bestselling author writes coming-of-middle-age story, a must-read for women of all ages.
“Go the F___ to Sleep!” Adam Mansbach and illustrator Ricardo Cortes
Akashic Books, 32 pages
A bedtime book for parents who don’t always successfully send their babies to dreamland with ease and poise.
“The Wolf Keepers,” Elise Broach
Henry Holt and Co., 352 pages
A middle-grade historical adventure through Yosemite National Park with 12-year-old Lizzie Durango and her new friend, runaway Tyler Briggs.
“Children of the New World: Stories,” Alexander Weinstein
Picador, 240 pages
A collection of 13 speculative short stories about how we may live in the near future and beyond.
“Valiant Ambition,” Nathaniel Philbrick
Penguin Press, 448 pages
The story of two men, George Washington and Benedict Arnold, close comrades on the battlefield who diverged late in the Revolutionary War.
“Trumpet of Death,” Cynthia Riggs
Minotaur Books, 304 pages
Ninety-two-year-old sleuth Victoria Trumbull takes her city-bred tenant Zack Zeller on a nature walk on one of Martha’s Vineyard’s conservation areas and shows him a mushroom she calls the “black trumpet of death”; he finds a way to rid himself of his troublesome girlfriend.
“The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O.,” Nicole Galland and Neal Stephenson
William Morrow, 768 pages
A complex and captivating near-future thriller that combines history, science, and magic.