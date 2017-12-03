Steamship bus driver dies at Palmer lot

The Steamship Authority is mourning the death of one of its employees. On Sunday at about 3:30 pm, a shuttle driver died with passengers on board his bus while parked at the Palmer Avenue lot.

“The Steamship Authority family is grieving over the sudden death of one of our shuttle drivers while on duty at our Palmer Avenue parking lot this evening,” Robert Davis, general manager for SSA said in a statement released Sunday night. “The passing occurred while the vehicle was stationary in the parking lot picking up passengers shortly after 3:30pm. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the driver’s family, loved ones and co-workers at this time. We are coordinating with emergency-responders to better understand what occurred and will provide more information as soon as we are able.”

The name of the driver has not been released. A Falmouth fire official said he had no further information at this time about what happened, but confirmed that the fire department responded to an emergency at the Palmer Avenue lot.

Passengers had boarded the bus, but the bus had not moved from the station when the driver collapsed, according to a witness at the scene.