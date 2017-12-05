Art of giving: Louisa Gould Gallery hosts holiday sale

Every holiday season for the past nine years, the Louisa Gould Gallery has hosted a special exhibit offering small, well-priced treasures for art lovers, along with great gift ideas. Although the show is traditionally titled “Small Wonders,” this year, Ms. Gould is calling the exhibit “Fall Into the Holidays,” since she has also included some larger works that are new to the gallery.

The show encompasses nine of the gallery’s artists as well as one special guest, Sally Martone, who has created a charming series of small paintings depicting little birds on branches set against a gold leaf background.

The official opening of the show took place over Thanksgiving weekend, and Ms. Gould will host another reception on Saturday, Dec. 9. “I like to give people that opportunity to pick up a piece by their favorite Vineyard artist at an affordable price,” says Ms. Gould of her annual sale. “A lot of times, someone may have looked at something over the summer, and then come back to buy for their spouses or family members. It’s also a great time to give yourself a gift. I always buy myself something for Christmas.”

As a matter of fact, Ms. Gould has already gifted herself with two small botanical prints by Peggy Turner-Zablotny. Ms. Zablotny is offering small matted examples of her botanical compositions. She creates them from flowers and other plant materials that she grows herself, and turns them into elaborate, colorful collages which are then photographed and enlarged into fantastical abstract garden scenes.

Ms. Zablotny has shown her large framed prints for many years, and as of last year, at the Louisa Gould Gallery. Now, for the first time, she is offering limited edition numbered 8 x 8-inch giclée prints for $200. “It’s her gift to the Island,” says Ms. Gould.

Another of the gallery’s newer artists, Theresa Girard, has created some smaller works specifically for the show. Ms. Girard’s work has sold very well since she began a relationship with the Louisa Gould Gallery earlier this year. She creates lovely abstract images in soft colors, especially blues and other seaside shades, with punctuations of reds and oranges. The smaller works — acrylics on Fabriano (high-quality artists’ paper), matted and framed, all sell for around $200.

Other artists featured in the show include Christie Scheele, Linda Besse, Donna Blackburn, Paul Beebe, Doug Kent, and Sally Martone.

Christie Scheele creates beautiful Vineyard scenes of quiet ponds and coves in soft focus. For the holiday show she will be offering some small pieces, as well as three new stunning oil-on-canvas larger images, and a unique map of the Vineyard, including ferry routes, that is composed of hand-dyed rice paper on board.

Acclaimed maritime artist Paul Beebe has contributed some gorgeous new work to the show. Admirers of the awardwinning member of the American Society of Marine Artists and New York’s prestigious Salmagundi Art Club can pick up one of his smaller-format pieces for around $1,000.

One whole wall by the gallery’s entryway is devoted to tiny framed oil-on-masonite paintings by Donna Blackburn. Her lovely little 4 x 4-inch or 5 x 7-inch pieces are priced at $95 to $195, with subjects ranging from boats, lighthouses, and seagulls to birds and still lifes. At prices ranging from $95 to $295, they make the perfect holiday gift.

Another great option for gift giving is one (or a set) of small bird paintings on gold leaf by Sally Martone. The series, called “Feathered Friends,” features plump chickadees sitting on bare winter branches, some with berries, some including falling snow. These little treasures can be turned into diptychs or triptychs by lining up the twigs and branches to create your own winter tree scene.

Along with the paintings, the show will also feature new work in porcelain by ceramicist Jennifer McCurdy, as well as great gift ideas like jewelry, cards, and the latest blown glass ornaments by Vitrix.

Louisa Gould Gallery is open Friday through Monday, from 11 am to 5 pm. A reception for the “Fall Into the Holidays Show” is on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 5 pm, and will include refreshments and holiday treats.