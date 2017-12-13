Rising Tide and the MVCHC collaborate on therapeutic riding

The M.V. Community Horse Center and Rising Tide are collaborating by bringing the RT classes to the MVCHC facility for the winter. “We are very excited to collaborate with Rising Tide and help them to continue their meaningful work,” said Sarah Nixon, president of the board of MVCHC. “It is a natural fit for both organizations. Together we have an opportunity to make an even greater impact on the Vineyard community.”

According to a press release, a joint holiday gathering of both organizations, including staff and volunteers, will take place on Dec. 16. During the event, Michael Blanchard, RT board member, photographer, and designer of the Vineyard Serenity Calendar, will be making a donation of $5,000. The calendars were sold over the summer, with proceeds allocated to RT. “I am very grateful to all the individuals that purchased the calendar to support the wonderful mission and essential programs of RT,” said Mr. Blanchard.

Rising Tide’s mission is to help people overcome physical, psychological, and emotional barriers through equine-assisted activities and therapies.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Horse Center provides a year-round center that offers affordable programs that build leadership skills, communication skills, self-esteem, and personal awareness through interactions with horses.