Steven C. Gramkowski died on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Cape Coral, Fla. He was 69.

Steve, as he liked to be called, was born on July 18, 1948, in Pittsfield to Anne G. Gramkowski and Frank J. Gramkowski.

Steve was an expert carpenter, and attended vocational school, where he met his wife of 49 years, Sandra. Together they ran their construction business, Gramco. He was always willing to lend a hand to his family and friends. He loved to fish in the annual Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby with Sandy and his family. One year he caught a 54-pound bass. He enjoyed traveling with Sandra, and trips to Disneyland with the grandchildren. On one of Steve and Sandra’s trips to Mexico, they caught 101- and 104-pound sailfish that were mounted, and for many years graced their wall.

Dad liked to teach his grandson Brendan how to fix cars, and he had hoped to restore and sell old cars in his retirement. When he saw his granddaughters, he liked to show them how things worked. When his granddaughter Gabi thought of going into building trades, he was really happy.

The family say, We love you and we miss you always.

Steve was the loving husband of Sandra L. Gramkowski, who predeceased him on Nov. 15, 2017. His sister Kathryn, Ksy for short, predeceased him.

Steve is survived by daughters Kimberly C. Carlos of Edgartown, and Theresia L. Gramkowski of Cape Coral, Fla. He was the grandfather of four, Brendan M. Gramkowski of Cape Coral, and Sabrina E. Carlos, Gabriella C. Carlos, and Franchesca R. Carlos, all of Edgartown. Steve’s brothers and sisters are Francis (Mary) and Tony (Terry) Gramkowski, John (Donna) Gramkowski, Marybeth (Bob) Creamer, Bob (Vicki) Gramkowski, Barbara (Mike) Aron, and David (Colleen) Gramkowski.