Medical marijuana forum is March 6

“Cancer and Cannabis,” a community forum about medical marijuana, will be held on Tuesday, March 6, from 3 to 4:30 pm at the community room at the West Tisbury Public Library.

The forum will be hosted by Geoff Rose, CEO of Patient Centric, the only state-licensed registered marijuana dispensary (RMD) on Martha’s Vineyard.

The forum will be moderated by Dr. Terry Kriedman, obstetrics and gynecology specialist affiliated with Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Rabbi Dr. Yosef Glassman will discuss how medical marijuana works to mitigate the side effects of cancer treatments. Dr. Glassman is a specialist in geriatric medicine and integrative cannabinoid therapeutics. He most recently served as lead hospitalist at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Psychologist Sumner Silverman will share his personal experience with the use of medical marijuana to handle the pain of cancer treatment. Herbalist Heather Thurber will discuss how medical marijuana has aided her clients.

Speakers will explain how patients and their caregivers living on Martha’s Vineyard can become registered for the use of medical marijuana, as well as select the appropriate form of medical marijuana.

A question and answer session with the panel will follow the presentations.