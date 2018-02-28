Vineyard Wind pledges $2 million for workforce development

Offshore wind developer Vineyard Wind announced plans Monday to launch a $2 million workforce initiative geared to train local residents in wind industry technical skills, according to a release. Dubbed Wind Workforce, the initiative seeks to partner with vocational schools, community colleges, and “other local organizations,” with an eye also toward Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

“The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School is supportive of Vineyard Wind’s Windward Workforce program and their desire to work with us on the Vineyard on developing career paths for our students,” Barbara-Jean Chauvin, high school career technical education director, said, according to the press release. “We are excited about the opportunity to create a skilled, diversified workforce that will be a real benefit for our community.”

Vineyard Wind is one of three wind energy companies competing for the right to construct a wind farm in the ocean south of the Vineyard.

Vineyard Wind is planning to stage its future turbine maintenance operations on the Vineyard. Partnered with Island energy company Vineyard Power, it’s also the only one of the three competitors planning to store a portion of wind farm–generated energy on-Island. The storage is anticipated to take the form of batteries for emergency management use. Bay State Wind’s storage plans involve batteries in Bristol County, while Deepwater Wind plans to use a hydroelectric facility in Western Massachusetts for its storage.