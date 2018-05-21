SSA needs more forward thinking

To the Editor:

Rich Saltzberg’s excellent comparison of the record of the Steamship Authority with other ferry systems in the country (bit.ly/SSAandWashington) could be continued.

Washington State Ferries is currently conducting an open and public planning process for its 2040 Long Range Plan, with online open house and survey for public input, to be followed by public meetings. The 2040 Long Range Plan includes a component called Greening the Fleet.

Please see https://wsflongrangeplan.com/. It is an example of what a ferry system can do in terms of long-range planning, public outreach, and communication.

It is also an example of what the Steamship Authority is clearly not doing.

Why should the Steamship Authority be inferior?

Nat Trumbull

Woods Hole