HMS Consulting and Technical chosen as SSA consultant

The Steamship Authority board weighed eight consultant proposals Tuesday morning and found HMS Consulting and Technical and KPFF Consulting Engineers the best of the lot, ranking them “highly advantageous” prospects. They ultimately chose HMS, which is based in Seattle, Washington.

The firms were evaluated in seven categories ranging from the background information they offered, to their proposed contracts, to their plans for fleet maintenance and vessel operations. HMS bid $217,917 to perform the study, while KPFF bid $556,000.

“I like these guys a lot. A lot of East Coast experience, a lot of ferry experience,” Marc Hanover, the Vineyard’s representative on the board said of HMS.

While Hanover liked KPFF, he expressed concern the company was heavily influenced the by Washington State Ferry System.

Falmouth board member Elizabeth Gladfelder liked the comprehensiveness of the KPFF proposal and its intention to execute a highlighted SWOT, Strengths Weakness Opportunities Threats, analysis as a plus.

Several board members questioned the KPFF price tag.

“This is twice as much because it’s a very comprehensive study over an eight-month period,” Gladfelder said. But she questioned whether the Steamship Authority needed to dive so deep for so much money.

The board deliberated further and heard general counsel Steven Sayers reservations about indemnification clauses and limitations of liability presented in the HMS contract. They concluded those aspects could be negotiated and voted unanimously to retain HMS as the consultant. They reserved the right to return to their number two candidate, KPFF, if they could not make headway on the issues Sayers pointed out.