Toxic jellyfish spotted in Edgartown Great Pond

Clinging jellyfish, a dangerous toxic jellyfish, have been sighted in Edgartown Great Pond, according to a report from the Great Pond Foundation.

The two sightings of the jelly — known as clingers — occurred off of the town landing in Edgartown.

The Times wrote about the clingers last year, which have been reported in Sengekontacket Pond, Farm Pond, Lake Tashmoo, Stonewall Pond, and Squibnocket Pond, but their recent movement has been cause for alarm for marine scientists.

“It’s become clear to us it’s becoming so abundant that they are tending to move out of eelgrass areas to rest and hang on to something else such as docks, boats, and oyster aquaculture,” Mary Carman, a research specialist from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), told The Times. Carman has been studying invertebrate invasive species on the Island for the past 13 years.

Clinging jellyfish are typically found in low activity areas where they can cling to eelgrass and seaweed. What is so alarming about their sighting in Edgartown Great Pond is the salinity levels, Carman told The Times. The lowest salinity level thought to be livable for clinging jellyfish was 25 parts per thousand — within the past week Edgartown Great Pond was measured to be at 19.7 to 20 parts per thousand, she said.

Known scientifically as Gonionemus vertens, the clinging jellyfish can be recognized by the orange-brown cross on their see-through bodies. They get their name from the sticky pads on the ends of their tentacles.

The stings are known to be severely painful, cause redness at the sting sight, and potentially cause respiratory or neurological problems, according to the WHOI website.

In a published paper last October, Carman said she tried having spider crabs eat the clingers, but discovered the crabs died within 24 hours after eating them.

Carman will be coming to the Island tomorrow to get in the pond and see the clingers for herself. “It seems the species is spreading around and moving,” she said. “This jellyfish thing is very concerning.”