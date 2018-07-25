Dreams coming true

1 of 11

On Sunday, July 29, at 3:30 pm, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) will hold its Ruby Anniversary [40th] Possible Dreams Auction at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Katama. After the auction, there will be a party at the Dunes from 7:30 pm to 10 pm, featuring delicious themed food by Chef Scott Ehrlich, with music by Jeremy Berlin.

The auction is MVCS’ largest fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds from this event benefit the six programs of MVCS, including Connect to End Violence, Disability Services, Early Childhood Programs, Island Counseling Center, the Island-Wide Youth Collaborative, and the Chicken Alley thrift shop, according to a press release. These programs serve more than 6,000 Island residents and visitors every year, ensuring that everyone in the community has access to the care and support they need.

So far there are over 20 confirmed “Live Dreams,” which include some favorite dreams from earlier auctions, such as a Singing Waiters Dream that includes a gourmet dinner by Gavin Smith of Food Minded Fellow, while guests are serenaded by the Vineyard Sound; and a Literary Legends Dream, where guests attend a tea at Rose Styron’s home, to be joined by Carly Simon, Geraldine Brooks, Misan Sagay, Susan Klein, and Charlayne Hunter-Gault.

Some other dreams from previous years include a Seth Meyers New York Experience with a meet-and-greet and VIP taping of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and an Oak Bluffs Fireworks Dream, featuring dinner for 10 in Offshore Ale’s private dining room overlooking Ocean Park.

Another dream venue for the fireworks, on a Packer tugboat, is being offered this year.

The winning bidder of Elin Hilderbrand’s Dream will be mentioned in her new book, “Summer of ’69,” and will be invited to a book club luncheon at her Nantucket home.

Allen Whiting has offered to donate a painting honoring the anniversary theme of “lighting a path to a bright future” for a lucky bidder.

Windsurfing legend Nevin Sayre will offer a windsurfing lesson to a winning bidder and a guest who’d like some wind in their sails.

Ernie Boch Jr. is the presenting sponsor of this year’s auction. “I am a proud sponsor of the Possible Dreams Auction. As a lifelong Vineyard resident, I strongly believe in supporting the Island’s programs that make a positive and noticeable impact in the community. Together, we can make a difference for Islanders in need and make dreams come true.” said Boch in the release.

MVCS will also welcome back professional fundraising auctioneer Sherry Truhlar. Sherry’s work has been in the Beacon-News, Town and Country Magazine, Washington Post Magazine, Northern Virginia Magazine, Wiley’s Special Events Galore!, and Auctioneer, according to the release.

Also returning to the auction is the Fund-a-Need, which gives bidders the opportunity to raise their paddles to donate at a level that is comfortable for them in order to help solve a pressing issue on Martha’s Vineyard. This year’s Fund-a-Need will support suicide prevention efforts in conjunction with MVCS’ Island Counseling Center. “Suicide prevention and awareness is of monumental importance in our community. This serious issue, which is not discussed nearly enough, has been in the national headlines recently, but has been a concerning problem for our small community for a very long time. There have been eight reported suicides on Martha’s Vineyard just this year. That is a staggering and heartbreaking number,” Jessica Rogers, MVCS development coordinator, said in an email to The Times. “As a fundraiser, it is the most gratifying experience there is to see a crowd that you’ve gathered stand up together in support of an issue that means so much.”

Admission to the auction is $25; raffle tickets sell for $10 each, 3 for $25, and 12 for $100. Raffle prizes include a Patriots package, a Nantucket getaway, a set of jewelry made specially for the auction by Stefanie Wolf, and $900 in gift certificates to various restaurants. Silent auction dream packages are valued as low as $50. A food and drink bracelet is available for $20 that includes five drinks or bites. This year a special ruby ticket will be sold for $40 that covers both admission and food and drinks. A ticket which includes an auction ticket and admission to the after-party at the Dunes is sells for $225. Tickets can be purchased at the Possible Dreams website.

The Possible Dreams Auction committee is also looking for volunteer crew members to help out at the event and work for a good cause. Applications can also be found on the website.

A limited availability of 100 “Golden Tickets” will be available for $100 dollars each, with which guests can choose 1 of 5 pre-selected “Live Dreams.” The winning ticket will be drawn before the auction, and the one winner will automatically win that dream, which will then be removed from the auction. The preselected dreams include a trip to Kinvara, Ireland, for six with an accompanying boat tour of the Cliffs of Moher and a traditional Irish breakfast by Art Cliff Diner; a private party for 50 at the Ritz with Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish; a sail on the Charlotte with Nat Benjamin and Livingston Taylor; a private fishing charter with Buddy Vanderhoop, and a VIP game-day experience for two at the Philadelphia Eagles–New York Giants football game.

MVCS has reached $186,389 of its 2018 fundraising goal of $500,000. With the help of the Island community, MVCS has raised more than $11 million over the years.