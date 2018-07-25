Meet the Fleet turns 4

The Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust’s fourth annual Meet the Fleet will take place Thursday, August 2, from 4 to 7 pm in Menemsha.

“We are looking forward to having the FV Roann from Mystic Museum and the new addition of the Coast Guard Motor Lifeboat 36500 next to each other at Meet the Fleet this year,” Fishermen’s Trust executive director Shelley Edmundson told The Times. “The Roann is one year younger [built in 1947] than the CG 36500 [1946]. The CG Motor Lifeboat 36500 was involved in the SS Pendleton rescue in 1952 off Chatham.”The vintage Coast Guard motor lifeboat was featured in the 2016 movie “The Finest Hours,” which dramatized the rescue.

“We are also excited to hold the net-mending and shucking contests again, and have Goodnight Louise serenade the evening,” Edmundson said.

Fishermen’s Trust president John Keene told The Times he’s looking forward to the crab races.