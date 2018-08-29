Save the date, pick your plate

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) is serving up its second round of MV license plates.

All remaining plates that were not sold or auctioned in the presale or first-round sale will be available for bidding, starting Sept. 4 at 9 am through Sept. 14 at 11:59 pm. Bids will be made in $100 increments, starting with a price point based on demand, and each plate will go to the highest bidder. The plates can also be purchased for a buy-it-now price of $10,000.

MV plates 1 through 5 and 100 have been reserved for a future auction. Previously sold plates include: MV7, MV9, MV11, MV13, MV14, MV21, MV27, MV33, MV66, MV88, MV94, and MV99.

Other than those listed, numbers 1 through 100 will be auctioned.

This online auction is a charitable fundraiser for MVCS and other Island nonprofits that benefit youth and seniors through the Martha’s Vineyard License Plate Program.

More than 2,500 plates have been sold since the inception of the program in 2015, generating over $100,000 for MVCS.

“From the beginning, one of our main goals of this program has been to make the plate an ‘all-Island plate,’ with funding reaching beyond MVCS to help support other Island nonprofits,” said Mary Korba, MVCS communications manager and MV license plate co-chair. “Proceeds from plate sales (including auction sales) will not only benefit the vital programs and services of MVCS; 20 percent of net proceeds will go toward the MVCS Driving the Future Charitable Fund. We are grateful for our partnership with the Permanent Endowment, and we look forward to seeing what applications come in this fall.”

All 2018 grant applications must be received before Sept. 16 to qualify for the grant cycle.