Boat crashes into Oak Bluffs jetty

The 50-foot Azimut motor yacht named Buffalo Soldier crashed into the Oak Bluffs north jetty Thursday night, crippling the vessel and leaking diesel fuel into the outer harbor. Oak Bluffs Fire Chief John Rose said the incident happened at about 10 pm and none of the four people aboard were injured. A wave heaved the boat into the jetty, he said. The diesel slick is minor, he said but has made the rocks of the jetty slippery and unsafe to walk on.

As of 10 am Friday, two Oak Bluffs highway department frontend loaders were on scene, one anchoring the boat at the waterline of East Chop Public Beach with a chain.

A crane barge was en route to hoist the boat off the beach, according to Sea Tow owner Ramsey Chason.

“Apparently he was coming in the wrong side of the jetty,” Harbormaster Todd Alexander said of Jared Barlow, the owner and operator of Buffalo Soldier. Alexander said there was no indication alcohol was a factor and no charges are pending from his department.

“I think he’s just embarrassed,” Alexander said.