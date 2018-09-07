Cruise ship Star Pride remains anchored in Buzzards Bay

Updated at 7:45 pm

The cruise ship Star Pride regained power a little after 5 pm. The ship will not weigh anchor until the Coast Guard can determine if it can safely operate, according to Petty Officer Nicole Groll.

Coast Guard vessels from Menemsha, Cape Cod Canal, and Woods Hole deployed to aid the 437-foot cruise ship Star Pride this afternoon after lost propulsion en route to New York from Boston.

The ship went adrift at approximately 3:30 pm roughly three miles southeast of Westport and three miles northwest of Cuttyhunk, according to Commander Matt Baker, chief of response for Sector Southeast New England. The ship has 150 crewmembers and 190 passengers aboard, Baker said. The Star Pride drifted for about two miles, he said because the pilot feared dropping anchor on the undersea cables that provide electricity to Cuttyhunk. At about 4:45 pm, the pilot dropped anchor for safety reasons. Baker said the Coast Guard doesn’t believe the ship’s anchor hit the cables but knowing that is difficult.

“The nautical charts don’t indicate the exact location of the cables,” he said.

No decision has been made to evacuate those onboard, he said.

Sally Spaulding, a spokesman for the Star Pride, wrote in an email that the ship “experienced a loss of cooling water for the engine systems causing an automatic shutdown of the propulsion and auxiliary engines while navigating Buzzards Bay on the coast of Massachusetts. The cause of the shutdown was identified and addressed.”

As of 5:30, power was restored and guests were served dinner, she wrote.

“At no time were the 191 passengers and 160 crew and ship at risk,” Spaulding wrote. “The U.S. Coast Guard provided assistance to the vessel and a pilot from Boston was on board during the entire incident providing guidance. The Star Pride is on a 17-day cruise from Reykjavik to New York. It is anticipated the ship will soon resume its cruise to New York.”

Star Pride was on emergency generator, which provided “power to navigational equipment and essential safety systems as well as basic comforts for the passengers and crew,” she wrote.

The 96-foot escort tug Buckley McAllister deployed from near the Massachusetts Maritime Academy to aid the Star Pride, according to the Coast Guard.

Updated with new information from Coast Guard and Star Pride officials. -Ed.