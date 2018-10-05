Asphalt tanker engine ingnites off Nantucket

The engine of the asphalt tanker Feng Huang was ablaze early Friday morning some 60 miles southeast of Nantucket, according to the Coast Guard. The tanker Star Bright came to the aid of the vessel while it was burning. The crew of the Feng Huang managed to extinguish the fire, and the vessel has attempted to anchor.

An ocean sentry from Air Station Cape Cod is on scene over the Feng Huang. The Coast Guard cutter Legare is en route. At this time the crew have reported no distress.

This is a developing story.