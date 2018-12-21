Christmas and Christmas Eve services

Christmas Eve
Monday, Dec. 24
4 pm: Christmas Eve Family Eucharist
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 51 Winter St., Edgartown
4 pm: Christmas Eve Vigil Mass
St. Augustine’s Church, 56 Franklin St., Vineyard Haven
5 pm: Christmas Eve Service
Chilmark Community Church, 9 Menemsha Xrd, Chilmark
5 pm: Christmas Pageant by the First Congregational Church
Agricultural Hall, 35 Panhandle Rd., West Tisbury
5 pm: Festive Holy Eucharist
Grace Episcopal Church, Woodlawn Ave., Vineyard Haven
6:30 pm: Candlelight Service
Vineyard Assembly of God, 1048 State Rd., Vineyard Haven
7 pm: Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship
United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard, 40 Trinity Park, Oak Bluffs
9 pm: Traditional Carols and Holy Eucharist
Grace Episcopal Church, Woodlawn Ave., Vineyard Haven
9:45 pm: Christmas Eve Choral Eucharist
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 51 Winter St., Edgartown
10 pm: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
Federated Church Meetinghouse, 21 Cooke St., Edgartown
Christmas Day
Tuesday, Dec. 25
8 am: Holy Eucharist
Grace Episcopal Church, Woodlawn Ave., Vineyard Haven
9 am: Christmas Eucharist
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 51 Winter St., Edgartown
10 am: Caroling at Windemere by the First Congregational Church
1 Hospital Rd., Oak Bluffs
