Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: Fireplace glowing and frosty winds blowing

Real Estate Confidential is a weekly chit chat about new listings, sales, or other insider info on the Martha’s Vineyard real estate market, by Fred Roven, Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears each Friday in The Minute.

Humans and animals alike are drawn to the ancient idea of the hearth. For centuries the hearth brought families together. One of life’s best guilty pleasures has to be propping feet up in front of a woodburning fireplace, wine glass close by, a dog at my feet, and a favorite new mystery novel in hand. Besides the warmth provided, there is the joy of the fire actually lighting on the first try, the smell of burning wood, the crackling sound to enhance the romance of the moment.

Fireplaces are among the amenities that most buyers consider a plus when searching for a new home. These creature comforts add an extra touch of architectural vitality to a house, inside and out. There are plenty of great benefits to having a fireplace in your home. No other type of heating appliance offers the kind of cozy warmth that you can only get from a fire. With an open hearth fireplace, you can watch the fire dancing as the outside cold melts away. Few features in the home offer an instant potentially dreamy escape, like a fireplace and when the worst kinds of winter storms hit, electricity is often knocked out. If you have a fireplace, you can still keep warm and have plenty of light

Most of the homes in this week’s selections are smaller, older homes. Many new homes have impressive fireplaces and the following homes are more likely to have beachstone fireplaces in a cozy setting. Many have multiple fireplaces probably used for heating or cooking in days gone by.

The restored antique home at 105 Eastville Avenue in Oak Bluffs, brokered by Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate, has three fireplaces, including one in the dining room to set the mood for your holiday meal. The home features a spacious manicured lawn, a wraparound deck and easy access to Eastville beach and town. My favorite fireplace in the home is in the family room with its exposed wood beam ceiling, exquisite custom windows and wide door mouldings. Of course the second floor bath has a clawfoot bathtub.

A contemporary home can also offer a warm feeling gathering around a fireplace and the home at 11 Majors Cove Lane brokered by Sandpiper Realty certainly proves the point. The home has views from most main level windows overlooking multiple ponds out to State Beach and Nantucket Sound beyond. The open living room, dining room and kitchen focus on the fireplace and are surrounded by an expansive deck. The association has a boat landing, tennis and boating to paddle across to State Beach or relaxing paddle around Sengekontacket.

The classic Chappaquiddick property at 36 Caleb Pond Road, brokered by Landvest MV, has not one but two charming cottages perched on a bluff with views of Edgartown Harbor, the property’s dock and its 120’ of harbor frontage. I really love old style Vineyard homes and this property offers the best of both worlds. One cottage is an original 1930’s structure with a brick fireplace built with what appear to be hand-made bricks. The second cottage has been updated with more modern amenities and has kept its cobblestone fireplace. There are many options for enlargement or updating and my hope is you keep this classic property just as it was in 1930 except for its modern amenities.

I am beginning to wonder why I do not have a beachstone fireplace. Most of my favorite homes have one and 283 East Chop Drive, brokered by Anchor Realty is no exception. This quintessential Vineyard home sits steps from your own private dock and private beach. All rooms including the bedrooms have water views across Vineyard Sound. Just imagine winters sitting in front of the fireplace looking out over the water or summers relaxing on your deck just steps from the water watching the world drift by. If you need more, you have easy access to town and less than a mile to the east Chop beach Club, Yacht Club and tennis.

