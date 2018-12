Valerie Sonnenthal invites you on a restorative sound journey using Himalayan and crystal singing bowls, monochords, chimes, and other whimsical instruments. This healing experience will be held on Friday, Dec. 28, at Peaked Hill Studio in the Woodland Center from 7:30 to 8:30 pm. Yoga mats, blankets, and bolsters provided. Visit peakedhillstudio.com for more information.