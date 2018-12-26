New Year’s Eve is closing in, so we’d like to share some delicious cocktail recipes with you. Almost any of these can work if you take out the hard stuff, so they’re all worth a try. It’s nice to have something pretty as well as tasty to sip on this time of year.

Jenna Lambert’s Holiday Sangria

2 oz. apple brandy (I prefer Laird’s Straight Apple Brandy)

2 oz. prosecco (Ruffino does the trick)

1 oz. cranberry juice

1 dash cinnamon

chopped green apples

fresh cranberries

fresh rosemary sprigs

1 dash orange bitters

Combine ingredients in an oversize wine glass filled with ice. For a lighter and less boozy drink, top with soda water. These proportions are measured for one cocktail, but this sangria is best served in a pitcher or punch bowl, to all of your closest friends. To keep the evanescence of the prosecco intact when making this in a large batch, place a cold metal spoon in the pitcher as well. Enjoy and be merry!

Bailey’s Peppermint Cream



This drink is relatively low-alcohol. It would make a nice midday warm-up after sledding, if we ever get snow. And Bailey’s is a nice thing to have on hand around the holidays, to spice up a coffee, top off a martini, or just go ahead and bake a Bailey’s bundt cake.

For the Bailey’s Peppermint Cream, pour into a coffee mug:

1 1/2 oz. Bailey’s Irish Cream

4 oz. hot chocolate

Top with:

Fresh whipped cream

Crushed candy cane

The Sparkling Ginger Daisy

1 oz. Plymouth gin

1 oz. Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. grenadine

brut Champagne

Combine the gin, ginger liqueur, lemon juice, and grenadine in an ice-filled mixing glass. Stir until well chilled, and strain into a champagne flute. Top with champagne.

Old-Fashioned

I think an Old-Fashioned should be sipped under a blanket, in front of a raging fire with a good book in the other hand. It’s a simple, to-the-point, old-fashioned cocktail with no frills.

1 sugar cube

3 dashes Angostura bitters

1 Tbsp. club soda

2 oz. bourbon

1 thin strip of lemon peel

In a rocks glass, combine the sugar cube, bitters, and club soda. Muddle to a paste. Stir in the bourbon. Add ice, and garnish with a two-inch strip of lemon peel.

Peppermint White Russian at Harbor View Hotel

¾ oz. Kahlúa

¾ oz. vodka

¾ oz. peppermint schnapps

half-and-half

ice

crushed candy canes for garnish

Shake all the ingredients but the ice until incorporated, and pour over ice. Garnish with crushed candy canes.