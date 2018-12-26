Joseph King Joins Cape Cod 5 as senior wealth management officer

Cape Cod 5 recently welcomed Joe King to the team in the role of senior wealth management officer. King brings with him over 20 years of wealth management experience.

“We are pleased to welcome Joe to Cape Cod 5,” said Dorothy A. Savarese, president and CEO of Cape Cod 5. “His extensive experience in trust administration and fiduciary services makes him a valuable addition to our team and a strong resource for our customers.”

Prior to joining the bank, King served as senior vice president and trust counsel for a local investment firm. Earlier in his career, he held trust management roles with increasing responsibility at both national and regional trust companies.

King holds a J.D. from Tulane University Law School and a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Fordham University. In addition, Joe completed the New England School of Banking Trust Program, and attended Cannon Private Banking School.