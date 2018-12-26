Weekly music appreciation class with David Rhoderick

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 10:30 am, David Rhoderick will lead a weekly series of classical music classes at the West Tisbury library. According to a press release, this is a beginner series devoted to the appreciation of classical music — no previous knowledge required, just a desire to listen and learn. Explore classical music in a “paddling pool” where Rhoderick explains ideas and terms in plain English, with plenty of listening. This series is presented by the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society and the West Tisbury library. Free and open to the public.

With today’s smartphones, computers, high-speed Internet and the increasing proliferation of low-cost or free streaming services, it’s never been easier (or cheaper) to access and listen to top-quality classical music. If you are drawn to particular melodies or orchestral pieces and want to listen and learn more — but are put off by the apparent difficulty finding and taking the next step — this brand-new series of classical music appreciation classes is for you.

These classes will include recorded music, videos, guest experts, live music demonstrations and performances, interactive content and discussion, and much more. Some topics that will be covered are music genres and styles, instruments and groups, composers, works, history, what to listen for in live performances, and basics of musical notation. Classes will meet winter Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:45 am, starting Jan. 9.

David Rhoderick is a pianist and organist. He was previously the director of music at the West Tisbury Congregational Church and president of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society. He is a fellow of the Royal Schools of Music, and holds a postgraduate diploma in music from the Open University.