A common goal

To the editor:

All too often the perceived needs of Woods Hole and the Vineyard are at odds, especially with regard to the Steamship Authority. The recent ‘scathing’ report requires funding and considerable management attention if the cited problems are to be corrected. SSA Board members have pointed out that there would be costs associated with the consultant-recommended remedies that must be borne by ferry riders. Rather than raise rates, why not put the proposed Woods Hole terminal on hold? The boats operated well this past season from the basic temporary terminal.

This would free up funds required to return the SSA to safe operation and management would have valuable time freed up to reorganize instead of meeting with building architects.

Robert Morris

Woods Hole