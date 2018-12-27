Vineyard icemen tie Bourne on late goal

Jackson Pachico ripped in a slap shot with 14 seconds remaining in the game as the Vineyarders rallied from two goals down to tie the Bourne Canalmen, 2-2, Saturday night at the MV Ice Arena.

Mike Bonito and Christian Mulkern scored in the second period to put Bourne up, 2-0. Peter Gillis started the Vineyard comeback with a power-play goal 2:37 into the final period, with Ian Trance picking up the assist. The Vineyarders pulled goalie Mike Metcalf late in the game and Pachico slapped the puck through a maze of bodies to light the lamp and earn the gritty hosts a precious point in the standings. Metcalf made 15 saves for the Vineyarders (1-1-1), who travel to the University of New Hampshire to play Spaulding, N.H. and York, Maine on Thursday and Friday.