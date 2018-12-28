Pedestrian struck by car in West Tisbury

At approximately 10:30 am, West Tisbury police, fire, and Tri-Town Ambulance responded to an incident involving a car striking a pedestrian across from Stoney Hill Road. Tisbury emergency responders were also there to assist. According to West Tisbury police Lt. Skipper Manter, a female driver in a Prius was travelling down-Island when she allegedly hit the pedestrian. A police roadblock stopped traffic from entering the area of State Road beyond the entrance to the lower Lamberts Cove Road for about five minutes. At Stoney Hill Road, police directed traffic until the scene was cleared, at approximately 11:30 am. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.