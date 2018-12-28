Therese J. (Farland) Evans died on December 11, 2018, at the age of 90. Born and raised in Oak Bluffs, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (Surprenant) Farland. She was the wife of the late Lt. Col. Donald T. Evans. Therese was the sister of the late Lt. Col. Vivian Farland and the late Raymond Farland of Oak Bluffs. She is survived by her brother, Joseph Farland and his wife Jane of Falmouth, and several nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Oak Bluffs High school in 1946, Therese trained as a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. She worked as a nurse for many years before marrying Donald Evans in 1961. They were stationed in Seattle, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Labrador, and retired in Seattle in 1969 where they lived for almost 40 years. Therese was a devoted caregiver to her husband, who passed away in 1996 and she remained in Seattle until 1998 to care for her aunt, Helen Surprenant. Returning to Massachusetts to be close to family, Therese settled in Duxbury. She volunteered with the Duxbury COA, delivering meals on wheels and driving many local seniors to their medical appointments. Therese moved to the Village at Duxbury in 2004 where she lived for the past 14 years.

Therese loved swimming and gardening and was an avid reader, often reading several mystery books a week. She enjoyed painting and continued to develop her artistic skills with her weekly painting class at the Village at Duxbury. She was the beloved “Aunt T” to her niece, Nancy Gardner and her family and enjoyed spending family time with them over the years, often traveling with them to Martha’s Vineyard to celebrate holidays and visit family. She enjoyed watching her Gardner grand niece and grand nephews grow up and will be dearly missed by them all.

A funeral service will be held at St Anthony's Parish, 167 E Falmouth Hwy, E Falmouth MA on January 5 at 10 AM with burial at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.