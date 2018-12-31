Edgartown Inn sells for $5 million

The Edgartown Inn has sold to developer Charles Hajjar, a Milton-based developer, for $5 million.

Earle K. Radford Jr. purchased the historic inn in 1973, operating it until his death in 2007. After being passed down through Radford’s family, it was sold on Dec. 21.

The inn includes 12 rooms in the main building at 56 North Water St. with two adjoining rooms in the smaller “Garden House” at 60 North Water St. Both structures are included in Hajjar’s purchase.

The building was originally built in 1798 as a residence for Captain Thomas Worth, a whaling captain. Many of the Inn’s rooms are named after several of its notable guests that have stayed there throughout history such as secretary of state Daniel Webster, writer Nathaniel Hawthorne, senator Charles Sumner and, during his time as a Senator from Massachusetts, John F. Kennedy.

Hajjar is no stranger to Edgartown. In addition to the Edgartown Inn, Hajjar owns the The Sydney, The Richard, and The Christopher which are all operated by Lark Hotels.