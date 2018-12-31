Travel alert: Strong winds could force cancellations

The Steamship Authority has issued a travel advisory for Tuesday.

“The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 8 am to 5 pm on Tuesday, January 1, 2019,” the alert states. “Winds of between 15 mph and 30 mph are forecast, with gusts up to 50 mph. The strongest winds are forecast from mid-to late-morning through the afternoon. Service disruptions on both routes are possible.”

For additional information please refer to www.weather.gov.

The Steamship Authority advises its customers to check the authority’s website for further updates.

To make or modify a reservation please call 508.477.8600, online at www.steamshipauthority.com, or visit one of the terminals.