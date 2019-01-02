Court Report: Dec. 7-31

Dec. 7, 2018

Omar L. Jowrey, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/24/79, speeding at a rate of speed exceeding posted limit: not responsible; motor vehicle operator refusal to identify self: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost.

Dec. 13, 2018

Max Robert Barnes, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/18/86, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Dec. 14, 2018

Lucas Quintiliano, Edgartown; DOB 11/28/86, violating abuse prevention order, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued for detention hearing.

Dec. 17, 2018

Richard A. Wood Sr., Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/29/63, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection sticker: continued to pretrial conference.

Dec. 27, 2018

Melanie Godek, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/4/56, larceny by check under $1,200: Nolle Prosequi (state declined to prosecute).

Dec. 28, 2018

Gardner M. Allen, Aquinnah; DOB 6/2/79, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, subsequent offense: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; speeding in violation of special regulation: responsible, must pay $100 fine.

Robert E. Lytle, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/10/62, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Altair Jusino Oliveira, Tisbury; DOB 1/10/98, unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Sebastian M. Pattavina, Edgartown; DOB 10/21/65, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over: continued to pretrial conference.

Dec. 31, 2018

Allen P. Carney, Aquinnah; DOB 6/9/50, OUI-drugs (marijuana), negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.