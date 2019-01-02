All Islanders are invited to a January Anniversary Slumber Party at the Mansion House: $34 per person based on double occupancy.

According to a press release, throughout the month of January, inn guest rooms are just $34 per person as the Mansion House celebrates 34 years on Main Street. Room rate is based on double occupancy.

Besides a night “away” without the concerns of a ferry reservation, Islanders who take advantage of this special enjoy all free amenities: Health Club, over 30 fitness classes, pool, steam, sauna, hot tub, and morning coffee and pastries. Just like off-Island guests, Slumber Party participants can enjoy Main Street like a tourist. Walk to the bookstore, movies, window shop, enjoy dinner out, and star gaze on the Cupola Deck. Free room upgrades at check-in to deluxe suites when available.

“You know you are a Vineyarder if you are here in January. It’s so much fun to see your friends and neighbors enjoying an overnight at the Inn,” said Susan Goldstein, co-owner of the Mansion House. For more information visit the front desk or call 508-693-2200 for more details. Slumber Party Gift certificates are available.