Start off the new year with some ab work with pilates instructor Judy Kranz. On Friday, Jan. 4, from 4 to 5 pm at the West Tisbury library, Kranz will give a free class to those who pre-register at the library. Kranz requests that those who register commit to all four sessions taking place on alternating Fridays starting Jan. 4 and ending Feb. 15. Bring comfortable clothing and a yoga mat, otherwise a mat will be provided. All levels of proficiency are welcome. Call 508-693-3366 for more info.