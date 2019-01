Head to the Vineyard Haven library on Tuesday, Jan. 8, from 7 to 8 pm, for a cooking demonstration by longtime Island baker Liz Kane. Kane has been baking cakes and other desserts on Martha’s Vineyard for 25 years, and wants to help others make their own delicious creations. The event is sponsored by Friends of the Library and is free to the public. Attendance is limited to first arrivals. Call 508-696-4210 for more info.