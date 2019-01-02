Vineyard girls skate past Latin/Fontbonne for second straight win

1 of 3

The MVRHS girls hockey team won its second straight game, topping Latin Academy/Fontbonne Academy, 2-1, in Southeast Mass. Girls Hockey League action , Saturday at the MV Ice Arena.

The Vineyarders came into the game missing some key players, including defensive standout Lauren Boyd and Veronica Wendt, and had to shuffle the lineup. Megan Zeilinger moved from forward to defense, joining Sally Caron and Ruby Reimann to shore up the Vineyard backline. “Sally played out of her head. We couldn’t have been happier with those three kids,” Vineyard Coach John Fiorito said. “Without Lauren Boyd, we had to move some people around. “We were short-handed but people stepped up. Some people changed positions. We were a little shaky but we made it work. We’re a little better than we were last year. We run around a little but we pulled it off.”

The Vineyarders scored both goals in the second period. Meghan Sonia lit the lamp 56 seconds into the period, assisted by Lila Mikos and Hailey Meader tallied seven minutes later with what proved to be the game-winner.

MV outshot Latin/Fonbonne 19-18 for the game, with winning goalie Amelia Simmons making 17 saves.

The Vineyarders (2-4 overall, 1-1 SEMGHL) will have a stiff test on Saturday when they host Norwell, a Division 2 quarterfinalist last season. The puck drops at 5 pm.