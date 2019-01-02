Vineyard Indoor Track takes Boston Holiday Challenge

The Vineyard indoor track teams competed on Friday in the Boston Holiday Challenge at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Mackenzie Condon finished third in the pentathlon with 2,956 points, placing second in the 55-meter high hurdles (8.99), high jump (4 feet, 11.75 inches) and 800-meter dash (2:35.10), third in the long jump (15 feet, 10.50 inches) and eighth in the shot put (24 feet, 9 inches). Amber Cuthbert (5:41.7) ran 15th in the mile and Anabelle Biggs (45.55) was 26th in the 300-meter dash. JoJo Bonneau (8.44) placed 18th and Dash Christy (8.52) 21st in the high-hurdles. Christy added a 22nd place finish in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 10 inches.

In an email to the Times, Vineyard Coach Joe Schroeder summed up the results as “good early season performances.” The Vineyarders compete against Bishop Feehan and Malden Catholic in an Eastern Athletic Conference meet at Wheaton College in Norton on Jan. 3 at 3:30 pm.