Davis settles in as new clerk of courts

The new year has ushered in a new clerk of courts at the Edgartown courthouse.

T. George Davis was sworn in Wednesday in Boston at the John Adams Courthouse in the Oliver Wendell Holmes courtroom. After his swearing in, Davis got a tour of the Boston courthouse to learn about some of its history and even got to try on an old-fashioned judge’s wig.

Back on Island, Davis has begun to move into his new office, which is upstairs in the back of the Edgartown courthouse.

“The first order of business is to try to get acclimated in the office,” he said. “The second order of business would be to get my arms around all the responsibilities.”

While there’s plenty of work cut out for him, Davis succinctly praised his staff who have helped with the transition. “I have a great staff.”

Davis, who defeated Anthony Piland in November, is succeeding Joe Sollitto, the longtime clerk of courts. He said he’s honored with his new position, but knows he has big shoes to fill. “I’m replacing a guy who has served his community for 45 years…I’ve got a high bar to meet,” he said.