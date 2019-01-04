Flotilla 11-9 to offer boater safety course

Flotilla 11-9, the Vineyard’s U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary group, plans to offer a boating safety course in Chilmark at the end of January.

“If you are interested in an exciting, in-depth boating safety course, join us for a classroom boating course on Sunday, January 27, 2019,” flotilla commander Joe Berini wrote in an email to The Times. “Class will be held at USCG Station Menemsha from 10 am to 5 pm. This beginner boating class will give you the knowledge needed to obtain a boat license or safety certification. Many boat insurance companies will offer discounts on boating insurance to boaters who successfully complete About Boating Safely. The cost is $50 which includes the textbook and various safety handouts.”

Berini wrote that numerous topics would be covered in the course. These include different types of power boats and sailboats, outboard vessels paddle boats, and houseboats. Students will also learn about different uses of boats, various power boating engines and jet drives, and family boating basics. The course will also include information on boat registration, boating regulation, hull identification numbers, required boat safety equipment, safe boat operation, accident reporting, protection of the marine environment, federal and state boat law, and requirements for “personal watercraft.”