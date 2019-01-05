Gretchen Michelle Wean of Edgartown passed away unexpectedly on December 9 2018.

She was born in Fort Belvoir Virginia on January 30, 1973. She was predeceased by her mother Lynn Enright.

She is survived by her sons, James and Justin Clark, her fiancé, Alan Matchem, on the Vineyard and her father, Wade Wean, and many cousins, aunts and uncles in Virginia.

Gretchen was a master hair stylist and owner of A Hair Affair Salon in Edgartown. She also practiced and taught yoga. She had a great love of the ocean, her many pets, beloved friends and family but most of all her children. She had a bright spirit, a laugh and a smile that lit up the room. A private family service was previously held in Virginia.

There will be a celebration of life party held for her Vineyard community Saturday, January 12, at 1 pm in the new side of the PA Club. It is potluck, please bring a dish and memories to share. There will be live music and a DJ to celebrate her life.