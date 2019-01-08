Library seeks community vision for addition

The Vineyard Haven library has hired Maryann Thompson Architects to design an addition to the library building at 200 Main St., which will feature a multipurpose room. At 6 pm on Thursday, Jan. 24, the the Tisbury Vision Forum and Library Building Committee will host a forum to gather input for a “wish list” and “character study” with Thompson.

According to a press release, the wish list will look at what patrons like and dislike about the current space. The character study consists of looking at images of “projects, spaces and materials to narrow in on how the community would like the new space to look and feel.”

Thompson will take the feedback and work on design concepts to present later this spring. The work will be done through a capital campaign.

For more information on this project proposal, visit the library website, www.vhlibrary.org or contact Library Director Amy Ryan at (508) 696-4210.