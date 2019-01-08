Nancy B. Gerstmar, 89, of West Tisbury, died peacefully at home on Dec. 10, 2018. She was the wife of the late M. Kenneth Gerstmar, and daughter of Edgar and Henrietta Brewer.

Nancy was born in Pottsville, Pa. Her family moved soon after to Winthrop, where she grew up and graduated from Winthrop High School. She was working at a local bank when she met and married the love of her life, Kenneth. Their three children were her greatest joy. She loved her home, and was a marvelous cook. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and birdwatching, and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. But Nancy was always happiest surrounded by family and friends.

She will be dearly missed by her children and their spouses, Susan Adams and Rodney Petruska of Voluntown, Conn., Scott Gerstmar and Ellen of Vineyard Haven, and Karen Alberice and Gary of West Tisbury. She is also survived by six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Nancy will also be missed by many cousins, her sister and brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made in Nancy’s name to Hope Hospice, 765 Attucks Lane, Hyannis, MA 02601. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.