Patricia Elaine Roddy, born on August 21, 1928, in Greenwich, Conn., died peacefully on Dec. 23, 2018, at home on Martha’s Vineyard, under the loving care of her family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Maurice F. Roddy, her sister, Gloria Allaire, son-in-law and Island resident David Willey, and granddaughter Bridget Potvin.

Pat was loved and adored by her seven children, Susan Roddy, Patricia Roddy (Tom Tolar), Sharon Coogan (Greg Coogan), Nansu Roddy, Jacqueline Willey, Barbara J. Roddy (Russ Peters), and Bryan Roddy (Deborah Roddy); and the matriarch of 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Pat’s loved ones are especially grateful to the Martha’s Vineyard community who provided care and support, including Sean O’Reilly, Alex Baxter, Stacia Broderick, Liz Gale, and Lisa Larsen from VNA; Laurie Perry and Gwen Meade of Hospice of M.V.; and Dr. Simmons, Jean Vinci, R.N., and Prudy Carter Donovan, N.P., from MVH.

The Roddy family will be forever grateful for the beautiful and loving care provided by Christiana Adusei.