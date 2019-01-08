Victoria Labbancz, 99, died on the early morning of Dec. 31, 2018, of natural causes at Green Acres, Edgartown, where she had resided for the past three years.

Known by her lifelong nickname, Dede, she was born in Stamford, Conn., in 1919. She worked, married, and was widowed, and lost her immediate family of seven siblings before her.

She lived in the Turn of River area of Stamford most of her life, until moving to the Vineyard in 2015.

She leaves behind her caregivers, niece Linda DeWitt and partner Robert Green, and nephews Edward DeWitt of Falmouth and Jack DeWitt of Bourne and their families, and her dear cousin, Sister Mary Teresa of the Carmelite Monastery in Roxbury.

There will be a spiritual remembrance officiated by Father Michael Nagle at St. Augustine Church in Vineyard Haven on Jan. 19, 2019, at 12 noon.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Good Shepherd Ranch, c/o Fr. Michael Nagle, P.O. Box 1058, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, 1 Pennywise Path, P.O. Box 1829, Edgartown, MA 02539.