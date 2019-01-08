Vineyard swimmers set numerous PB’s at Cape Cod Classic

The MVRHS swim team traveled to Nantucket on Saturday for the 13th annual Cape Cod Classic. Both the boys and girls finished fifth out of six teams, with several swimmers earning personal bests. Nantucket won both the boys and girls titles.

Gabby Carr won the 200 freestyle in 2:05.89, becoming only the fourth Vineyard swimmer ever to win an event at the Cape Cod Classic. Gabby also placed second in the 500 free (5:45.18). Yayla DeChiara placed in both of her events, taking third in the 50 free (27.36) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:08.71). Seventh grader Olympia Hall was sixth in the 500 free (6:41.85) and eighth grader Annabelle Brothers finished sixth in the 100 back (personal best 1:11.47).

For the boys, Oliver Dorr claimed two personal bests, placing fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:23.09) and fifth in the 100 fly (1:04.64). Ruairi Mullin was sixth in the 50 free (personal best 25.96) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (57.97). The boys 400 freestyle relay team of Oliver Dorr, eighth grader Christian Flanders, Nicholas Lytle and Ruairi Mullin placed third in 4:18.46.

Amelie Bouchard of Sandwich and James Taaffe of Nantucket were the Outstanding Girl and Boy Swimmers of the meet.

The Vineyarders host Bishop Connolly on Wednesday, travel to Barnstable on Friday and return to the YMCA of MV to swim against Nauset on Saturday at 11am.